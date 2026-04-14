Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Decreases By 35.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 206 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DALI remained flat at $29.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874. The company has a market cap of $113.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

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First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,157,000.

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The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure. DALI was launched on May 14, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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