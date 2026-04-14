Head to Head Survey: REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:ULTI) vs. Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) and REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:ULTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF pays an annual dividend of $5.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.5%. Konami pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF pays out 242.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konami and REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF $1.14 billion 0.02 $65.14 million $2.07 6.45

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF. REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF 4.78% 8.84% 3.38%

Volatility and Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF has a beta of -3.14, indicating that its stock price is 414% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Konami and REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 0.00 REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF 0 10 1 0 2.45

REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF has a consensus price target of $13.46, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Given REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF is more favorable than Konami.

About Konami

(Get Free Report)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About REX IncomeMax Option Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's UltiPro solution includes feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources (HR) service delivery and management, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, incentive award planning, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools and time capture, scheduling, attendance tracking, and absence accruals; and has role-based features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees. Its UltiPro software solution is delivered through software-as-a-service. The company also provides professional services, and customer support and product maintenance services. It markets its products and services to manufacturing, food services, sports, technology, finance, insurance, retail, real estate, transportation, communications, healthcare, and other services industries primarily through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

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