Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after B. Riley Financial raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. B. Riley Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 539,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 324,078 shares.The stock last traded at $30.6460 and had previously closed at $27.39.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AOSL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $52,783.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,791.52. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike F. Chang bought 33,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,813.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,369,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,021,906. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,628,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 73,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 262,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 864,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 785,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $920.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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