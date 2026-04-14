Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.75. Approximately 8,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 86,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

Real Matters Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 91.91, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$427.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42.

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Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.87 million for the quarter. Real Matters had a negative return on equity of 28.43% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Analysts forecast that Real Matters Inc. will post 0.1956803 EPS for the current year.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada.

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