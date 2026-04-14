Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.68.

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About Friendly Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Friendly Hills Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Duarte, California, that operates under the federal ticker OTCMKTS:FHLB. Its primary purpose is to serve as the parent of Friendly Hills Bank, a state-chartered bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services.

Through its subsidiary, the company provides deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit. On the lending side, Friendly Hills Bank extends commercial real estate financing, residential mortgage loans, small business (including SBA) lending and consumer loans.

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