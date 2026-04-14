Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Grows By 103.9%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,928 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the March 15th total of 1,436 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Maris-Tech stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.18. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Maris-Tech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.79.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maris-Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maris-Tech stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Maris-Tech makes up approximately 0.0% of Empery Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: MTEKW) is a digital marketing technology provider offering an integrated aggregator platform for the end-to-end management of online advertising campaigns. The company’s solution enables clients to plan, execute and optimize campaigns across search, social, display, video and email channels through a single interface, combining budget allocation tools, automated bidding algorithms and real-time performance tracking.

Maris-Tech’s platform brings together campaign data into unified dashboards, delivering detailed analytics and reporting that help businesses evaluate return on investment and refine marketing strategies.

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