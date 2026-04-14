Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

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Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

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About Occidental Petroleum

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Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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