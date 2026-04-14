CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $132.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

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CF Industries Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of CF opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.52. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,336.56. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,977.72. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in CF Industries by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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