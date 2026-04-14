Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 2.8%

Amazon.com stock opened at $246.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.33. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $165.29 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,686 shares of company stock worth $14,899,239. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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