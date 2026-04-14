AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,657 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,609,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.54 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.96. The company has a market cap of $364.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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