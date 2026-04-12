Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Finward Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bfsg LLC reported a small increase in its VTI holdings in a recent 13F filing, signaling modest institutional buying that can support demand. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Lifted by Bfsg LLC
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple personal-finance pieces recommend VTI for long-term and tax-aware investors (tech workers and nurses), which tends to sustain retail inflows over time. 3 Vanguard and Schwab ETFs Tech Workers Should Buy During RSU Vesting Years
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage explaining how employees (e.g., nurses) can use VTI in retirement strategies reinforces retail demand from specific demographic groups. How Nurses at Non-Profit Hospitals Can Stash $49,000 a Year Into ETFs Like VOO and VTI
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pointed to a modest early-morning gain tied to easing oil prices and broad market moves — a short-term driver rather than a structural one for flows. Why Is Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Up Today, 4-10-2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative pieces (VTI vs. VOO and broader allocation discussions) keep VTI top-of-mind for index investors but are unlikely to trigger abrupt flows. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF vs. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- Negative Sentiment: A prominent article argues retirees could boost income by switching from VTI into higher-yield ETFs, highlighting VTI’s low dividend yield — such narratives can encourage rotation out of broad equity ETFs among income-focused investors. Retirees Love This $578 Billion ETF, But Switching to These 2 Could Boost Income by 40%
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.
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