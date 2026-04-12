Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Finward Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF this week:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $335.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $249.94 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.60.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.