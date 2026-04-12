McCarthy & Cox Lowers Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

McCarthy & Cox lowered its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of McCarthy & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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