JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB Shares Sold by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.8% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,376,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,251,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,372,000 after buying an additional 948,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 526,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,592,000 after buying an additional 489,178 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,590,000.

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JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $48.13 on Friday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $895.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US. JPIB was launched on Apr 3, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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