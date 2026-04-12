Analyzing SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC – Get Free Report) and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunocoCorp and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunocoCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A ($380.55) -0.02

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunocoCorp N/A N/A N/A MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares SunocoCorp and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SunocoCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays an annual dividend of $229.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3,592.3%. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays out -60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of SunocoCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunocoCorp and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunocoCorp 1 0 2 1 2.75 MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 0.00

SunocoCorp currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. Given SunocoCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SunocoCorp is more favorable than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság.

Summary

SunocoCorp beats MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunocoCorp

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

(Get Free Report)

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use. In addition, it offers consumer services comprising retail services, which operates a network of approximately 2,000 service stations under MOL, Slovnaft, INA, Tifon, Energopetrol, and PapOil brands; mobility solutions, which includes car and bike sharing, fleet management, and public transport services; and digital factory including data science, master data management, loyalty, customer relationship management, campaign management, API integration, omnichannel, and payment services. The company also provides industrial services, which includes oilfield chemical technologies comprising hydrate inhibition, and selective Sulphur removal; and oilfield services including drilling, workover, pressure pumping, cementing and stimulation, coiled tubing and nitrogen, tubular handling, well test, slickline, wireline mud logging, and seismic data processing service lines. Further, it operates natural gas transmission pipeline system. Additionally, it offers real estate, accounting, pipeline construction, leasing, machinery and equipment, investment, repairs and maintenance, production and distribution of mineral water, marketing agent, transportation, power production, geothermal energy, insurance, financial, and security services; and firefighting, tourism, hydrocarbon exploration, wholesale and retail trade, rental, hospitality, caring, engineering, technical consultancy, and plastic compounding services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

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