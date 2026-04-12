NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 6.6% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $104,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,201,616 shares of company stock valued at $215,991,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. New Street Research dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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