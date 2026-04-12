Head-To-Head Comparison: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Banking System and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 10 4 1 2.40 First Hawaiian 3 5 1 0 1.78

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus target price of $31.58, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $26.93, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Columbia Banking System’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $3.21 billion 2.61 $550.00 million $2.26 12.81 First Hawaiian $1.17 billion 2.76 $276.27 million $2.20 11.94

This table compares Columbia Banking System and First Hawaiian”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 17.11% 11.40% 1.26% First Hawaiian 23.65% 10.19% 1.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Columbia Banking System pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats First Hawaiian on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial lines of credit and term loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, international trade finance, commercial property loans, multifamily loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, real estate construction loans and permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets. In addition, the company offers wealth management comprising financial planning, investment, trust, and insurance; treasury management, which includes digital and mobile banking solutions, ACH, wires, positive pay, remote deposit capture, integrated payments, integrated receivables, lockbox, cash vault, real-time payments, commercial card, and foreign exchange and international banking related products, as well as merchant services; and brokerage services, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. It serves its products to corporate, institutional, small business, and individual customers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

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