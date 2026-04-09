Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) CFO Sells $7,020,000.00 in Stock

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) CFO Ashley Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,895,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,520,186.20. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

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Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Planet Labs PBC

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth $32,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PL shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

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Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

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Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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