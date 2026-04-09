Insider Buying: Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) CFO Purchases $500,030.00 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) CFO W Kerry Jackson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $500,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 215,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,482.77. This represents a 16.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

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Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $254.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 4.60%.Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SCVL. Williams Trading set a $22.00 target price on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shoe Carnival

About Shoe Carnival

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Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer offering a broad assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories for the entire family. Through its network of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platform, the company provides casual, athletic and dress shoes for men, women and children, as well as complementary apparel, handbags, socks and other accessories designed to deliver value and variety. Its distinctive in-store carnival host service model aims to create an engaging shopping experience and foster customer loyalty.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival has expanded over four decades to operate more than 350 retail locations across over 30 states.

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