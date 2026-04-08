Snider Financial Group Acquires 3,411 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,952,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stryker by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $331.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.14 and its 200 day moving average is $361.12. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $319.32 and a 1 year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $390.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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