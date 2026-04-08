Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. $EBS

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 143.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 1,020,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 121,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 862.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 75,294 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 393,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

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Emergent Biosolutions Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $404.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emergent Biosolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

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About Emergent Biosolutions

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company’s portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent’s lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

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