Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

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Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

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Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE American: UTG) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Since commencing operations in 1994, the fund’s primary objective has been to provide its shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. It does so by investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities within the utilities sector.

The fund typically allocates its assets across common stocks, preferred stocks, corporate debt securities, convertible securities, rights, warrants and depositary receipts of regulated utility companies.

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