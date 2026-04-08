Robinhood Asset Management LLC Invests $8.06 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $318.09 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $316.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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