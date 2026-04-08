Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large AI deals lifting tech sentiment — Broadcom’s landmark AI supply agreements with Google and Anthropic boosted confidence in AI revenue growth across the semiconductor and cloud ecosystem, supporting major QQQ constituents and helping cap downside in the ETF. Broadcom Surges 6% as AI Deals With Google and Anthropic Supercharge Revenue Visibility
- Positive Sentiment: Seasonal flows could support equities — April seasonality, stronger tax refunds and reported systematic flows (roughly $20B mentioned) are cited as upside drivers for broad US equities and ETFs, which can help prop up QQQ via inflows. April Seasonality Signals 1.5% S&P 500 Gain As $20 Billion Flows Build
- Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning and volatility signals ambiguous — Analysts note “contained” volatility expectations ahead of an Iran ceasefire deadline, suggesting markets are pricing a limited immediate shock but uncertainty remains; that ambiguity tends to compress moves in QQQ short term. Barclays analysts see “contained” volatility as Iran ceasefire deadline approaches
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity suggests a big move is possible — Reports of institutional accumulation of QQQ options and “strangle” strategies indicate traders are positioning for a large swing; that raises near‑term volatility risk but doesn’t indicate direction. One Member Turned Volatility Into 536% in a Day… Here’s How We Spot the Next Market Meltdown Winner
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat from BlackRock’s Nasdaq‑100 ETF filing — BlackRock filed to launch an IQQ Nasdaq‑100 ETF, which could siphon flows and market share from Invesco’s QQQ over time if launched and marketed aggressively. That is a direct structural risk to QQQ’s asset dominance. BlackRock Files to Challenge Invesco’s Nasdaq 100 ETF Monopoly
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tail‑risk weighing on tech — Multiple pieces warn that Iran ceasefire uncertainty and related oil/refinery dynamics increase market risk appetite volatility; tech‑heavy QQQ tends to be sensitive to risk‑off flows during such episodes. Iran Defies Tuesday’s Deadline: Market Denial Won’t Last
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term sentiment swings reflected in premarket coverage — Market news services flagged QQQ trending lower in premarket trade earlier, reflecting short‑term selling pressure and caution among ETF traders. Here’s Why the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Is Trending Lower Today, 4-7-2026
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
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