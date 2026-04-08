Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $588.59 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $409.79 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $600.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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