5,000 Shares in Reddit Inc. $RDDT Acquired by Pacific Point Advisors LLC

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 13,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.
Reddit Stock Performance
Shares of RDDT opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40.
Insider Activity
In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $4,805,238.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,088,451 shares in the company, valued at $156,094,757.91. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Farrell acquired 43,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,548,976.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,976. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $8,870,815 and have sold 318,235 shares worth $54,124,005. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.46.
View Our Latest Analysis on Reddit
Key Stories Impacting Reddit
Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong user growth and ad momentum underpin revenue outlook and give investors confidence in continued top-line acceleration. Reddit Benefits From Strong User Growth: A Sign for More Upside?
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Steve Huffman said AI could materially boost engineer productivity (50%–100% or more), signaling management expects to accelerate product development and monetization efforts — a bullish catalyst if execution follows. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman says AI could make engineers ‘50%, 100% or even 10x more productive’
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $149 price target — a modest near-term endorsement but not a bullish upgrade. Wells Fargo coverage / Equal Weight $149 PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target from $275 to $260 but kept a Buy rating — lowers some upside expectations yet still reflects strong longer-term conviction. Truist lowers price target to $260
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage pieces and market write-ups note the stock’s outperformance; these help trading momentum but provide little new fundamental information. Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Outperforms Broader Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Reminder of Reddit’s IPO pricing at the top of its range (historical context) — supports the firm’s capital raise narrative but is not a fresh operational catalyst. Reddit prices IPO at top of indicated range
- Negative Sentiment: A new lawsuit challenges Reddit’s ability to monetize user content and to strike AI deals using that content, creating legal and business-model uncertainty that could pressure sentiment if it escalates. Reddit Lawsuit Tests Limits Of User Content Monetization And AI Deals
Reddit Company Profile
Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.
Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.
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