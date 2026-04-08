5,000 Shares in Reddit Inc. $RDDT Acquired by Pacific Point Advisors LLC

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 13,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

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Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $725.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $4,805,238.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,088,451 shares in the company, valued at $156,094,757.91. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Farrell acquired 43,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,548,976.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,976. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $8,870,815 and have sold 318,235 shares worth $54,124,005. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.46.

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Key Stories Impacting Reddit

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Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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