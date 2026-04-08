Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.5% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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