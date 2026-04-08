Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,090,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,248,000 after purchasing an additional 102,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 85,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after buying an additional 220,687 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3%

XMHQ stock opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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