Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,207 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $240.05 and a one year high of $344.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

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