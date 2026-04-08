Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in BlackRock $BLK

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,351.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,550.00 to $1,368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,341.00 to $1,181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.44.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3%

BLK stock opened at $956.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $799.15 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,023.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,073.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

BlackRock News Roundup

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About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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