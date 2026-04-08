Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0%

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $431.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $274.24 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.45. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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