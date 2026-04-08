Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More SPDR Gold Shares News
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout pressure is building as gold consolidates beneath key resistance, with analysts pointing to upside targets in the $4,874–$4,902 zone — this technical setup can attract momentum buying in GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Resistance Test Builds Breakout Pressure
- Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term structural demand is highlighted by commentators saying a shift from dollar reserves to gold is already a trend and BRICS+ demand could materially boost global gold demand — a supportive narrative for GLD flows. ‘The shift from dollar reserves to gold is not a prediction but a trend’ and BRICS+ demand could drive the whole gold market – EBC
- Positive Sentiment: Major asset‑management and strategist voices continue to call gold a primary dollar alternative with multi‑year upside, reinforcing investor appetite for GLD as a portfolio hedge. ‘Gold will become the primary alternative’ to the U.S. dollar, price still headed above $6,000/oz – Gabelli’s Mancini
- Positive Sentiment: Central bank activity remains a key support — China reported a purchase (5 tonnes) even as Turkey monetized reserves; net central‑bank buying stories tend to underpin ETF demand like GLD. The push and pull of central bank gold: China buys 5 tonnes and Turkey monetizes 118 tonnes in March
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (U.S.–Iran conflict) continues to intermittently lift safe‑haven demand for gold, supporting GLD inflows when tensions rise. Gold Edges Higher as Investors Focus on U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold is steady with the dollar and yields little changed in intraday trade — this points to a balanced near‑term macro backdrop where GLD moves depend on the next macro or geopolitical surprise. Update: Gold Steadies With Dollar Little Changed as Inflation Worries Persist Amid War In Iran
- Neutral Sentiment: Several technical notes highlight gold “holding support” and noisy trading driven by rates — supportive for traders but implies choppy GLD action until a clear breakout or breakdown. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Sitting on Top of Support Level
- Negative Sentiment: Ceasefire talks and truce rumors have at times reduced the safe‑haven bid, trimming gold’s gains; such developments can pressure GLD if they persist. Gold Trims Losses Near $4,630 As Ceasefire Talks Offset 12% War Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Periods of dollar strength and rising yields have capped rallies and caused pullbacks in gold, a key risk for GLD if rates expectations firm. Gold Falls Amid Dollar Strength, Inflation Worries
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0%
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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