Analysts Set Expectations for BP’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

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BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 0.03%.The company had revenue of $47.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore set a $38.00 price target on BP and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

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BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,716.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.21. BP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4992 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $1,352,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 206.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 170,221 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of BP by 22.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 127,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of BP by 173.8% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 29,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $793,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

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BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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