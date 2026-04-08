Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $244.86 and last traded at $230.5680, with a volume of 298068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.33.

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Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 7.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day moving average is $168.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $202,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,093.92. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

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Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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