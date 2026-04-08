PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 68221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDFS

PDF Solutions Stock Up 8.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,853.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,631,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 912,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 128,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

Further Reading

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