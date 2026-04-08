Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.4650, with a volume of 12338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tejon Ranch has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Tejon Ranch Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $522.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,943.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,138,314 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Nitor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,227,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 732,826 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 494,801 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,595 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

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Tejon Ranch Corporation (NYSE: TRC) is one of California’s largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company’s holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

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