Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $63.25. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $60.8675, with a volume of 6,980 shares.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.8%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.26.

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Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

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Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS: MBGAF) is a German multinational automotive manufacturer principally known for the Mercedes‑Benz brand of luxury passenger cars and vans. The company designs, produces and sells a broad spectrum of vehicles that includes compact cars, sedans, sport utilities, coupes, convertibles and light commercial vans, and it provides related aftermarket services and parts. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, the group delivers financing, leasing, insurance and mobility services through its financial-services arm.

Mercedes‑Benz Group markets a portfolio of distinct marques and technology offerings, including Mercedes‑Benz passenger vehicles, Mercedes‑AMG high-performance models, Mercedes‑Maybach luxury variants and the all‑electric EQ family.

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