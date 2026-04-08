iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $16.19. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 6,282,926 shares traded.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETHA. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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