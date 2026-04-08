Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,848,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,522,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,780,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794,009 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 25,923,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212,832 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,889,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,202 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,701,000.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

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