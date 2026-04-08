Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4,370.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1,248.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 300.1% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $739,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,047,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740,298.90. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $290,289.80. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 218,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,419.48. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 99,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BEAM. Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 price target on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $3.46. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 280.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

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