Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. V2 Financial group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 380,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

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