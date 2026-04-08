CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Jericho Financial LLP

Jericho Financial LLP increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 3.3% of Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $5,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike’s board expanded its share-repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion (added $500M), signaling confidence and returning capital to shareholders. CrowdStrike Expands Buyback Authorization To $1.5 Billion After Record Q4 FY26
- Positive Sentiment: Anthropic announced a coalition/partnership posture that frames AI vendors as collaborating with — not displacing — traditional cyber vendors; that reduced a key strategic risk for CrowdStrike and helped lift cybersecurity names. CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks shares pop as cybersecurity bulls finally get some AI validation
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection & Response — a credibility boost for Falcon Complete and Agentic MDR as demand for AI-enhanced security grows. CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Managed Detection and Response Report
- Positive Sentiment: Management and media noted a strong quarter (record Q4) and management cited AI tailwinds and an aggressive long-term ARR target, which underpins the buyback rationale. CrowdStrike Unveils $500 Million Buyback Boost
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and analyst notes highlighting a generally bullish consensus (average brokerage rating ~Buy) are supporting sentiment but reflect existing expectations rather than new fundamental changes. Is It Worth Investing in CrowdStrike (CRWD) Based on Wall Street’s Bullish Views?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market-season headlines and stock-screening reports note CRWD “outperformed the market” intraday — useful confirmation of flows but not a fundamental driver. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical cautions remain: CrowdStrike still reports negative net margins and trades below its 200-day moving average, leaving room for profit-taking if growth guidance weakens or AI enthusiasm fades.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD
CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.2%
CRWD stock opened at $423.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $318.38 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of -571.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.07.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
CrowdStrike declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,521,693.14. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total transaction of $467,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,223.28. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $28,690,657. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
See Also
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