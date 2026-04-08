CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Jericho Financial LLP

Jericho Financial LLP increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 3.3% of Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $5,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

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CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 12th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.98.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.2%

CRWD stock opened at $423.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $318.38 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of -571.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,521,693.14. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total transaction of $467,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,223.28. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $28,690,657. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

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