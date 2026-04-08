Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF comprises 2.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FENI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 353.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 149.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2,638.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 177,753 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the second quarter valued at $694,000.

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Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

FENI opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

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