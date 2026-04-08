Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and traded as high as $23.7070. Iberdrola shares last traded at $23.5350, with a volume of 7,096 shares changing hands.

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

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About Iberdrola

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Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) is a Spanish multinational electric utility company with core activities spanning the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company has established itself as a global leader in renewable energy, particularly wind power, and maintains a diversified portfolio that includes hydroelectric, solar and conventional thermal generation assets. In addition to power generation, Iberdrola provides integrated energy services and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s operations extend across Europe, North America and Latin America.

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