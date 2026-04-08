STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.47 and traded as low as GBX 218.10. STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 219, with a volume of 225,396 shares.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 3.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £258.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 231.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of large-cap companies with market capitalizations over £1 billion. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index.

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