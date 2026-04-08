Comparing Cantor Equity Partners II (CEPT) and Its Peers

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 78 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners II to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners II 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors 487 232 200 3 1.70

Cantor Equity Partners II currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.74%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 250.31%. Given Cantor Equity Partners II’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners II has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners II N/A -0.43% 0.01% Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors -267.15% -334.51% -54.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners II and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners II N/A $20,000.00 -57.00 Cantor Equity Partners II Competitors $37.90 million -$37.43 million 69.26

Cantor Equity Partners II’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners II. Cantor Equity Partners II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Cantor Equity Partners II Company Profile

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Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

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