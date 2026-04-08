FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.57 and last traded at $153.57. 507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.07.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a market cap of $129.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.82.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

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