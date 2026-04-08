ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.73. 21,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 98,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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ConvaTec Group Stock Up 6.6%

About ConvaTec Group

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

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ConvaTec Group is a global medical products and technologies company focused on developing therapies and technologies for the management of chronic health conditions. The company’s portfolio spans four core business areas—Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence & Critical Care, and Infusion Devices—which are designed to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life for people living with long-term health challenges. ConvaTec’s product range includes proprietary wound dressings, ostomy and continence management systems, and safety-engineered infusion sets.

Headquartered in Reading, United Kingdom, ConvaTec serves customers in over 100 countries through a network of manufacturing, distribution, and customer support operations.

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