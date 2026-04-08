Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.30. 16,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 89,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 47,557 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

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