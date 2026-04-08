ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of ASX Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.8650 and last traded at $36.72. 34,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 69,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.6650.

Key Stories Impacting ASX

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of ASX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ASX Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02.

About ASX

(Get Free Report)

The Australian Securities Exchange (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) is Australia’s primary securities exchange operator, providing a comprehensive range of capital-markets services. Its core activities include the listing and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, fixed income products, derivatives and commodities. ASX also operates clearing and settlement facilities through its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS), ensuring the integrity and efficiency of post-trade processes for both domestic and international participants.

Established in 1987 through the merger of six state-based exchanges and demutualized in 1998, ASX has continually invested in market infrastructure and technology.

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