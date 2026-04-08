Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.2836.

Austal Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

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Austal Company Profile

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Austal is a global shipbuilding and defense contractor specializing in the design, construction, and support of high-speed aluminum vessels. Headquartered in Henderson, Western Australia, the company delivers commercial ferries, patrol boats, and military transport ships to navies and ferry operators worldwide. Its focus on lightweight, fuel-efficient hull designs has made it a preferred partner for customers seeking rapid-transit and littoral operations capabilities.

Founded in 1988, Austal began as a commercial ferry builder and has since expanded into defense markets, securing major contracts with the U.S.

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