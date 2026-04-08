CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.90. CaixaBank shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 544,411 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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CaixaBank Stock Down 0.5%

About CaixaBank

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

(Get Free Report)

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS: CAIXY) is a major Spanish banking group that provides a broad range of financial products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The company’s operations encompass traditional banking activities such as deposit-taking, consumer and mortgage lending, payment and card services, and corporate banking, alongside wealth management, private banking, insurance and asset-management businesses. CaixaBank also offers investment-banking-related services and specialized financing solutions including leasing, factoring and trade finance through its group structure and subsidiaries.

The bank traces its origins to the Catalan savings bank “la Caixa” and has evolved into a commercial banking group through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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