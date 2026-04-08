Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.37 and traded as low as $173.70. Hoya shares last traded at $176.19, with a volume of 25,793 shares trading hands.

Hoya Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04.

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Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hoya Company Profile

Hoya Corporation (OTCMKTS: HOCPY) is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya’s product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

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